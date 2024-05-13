Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hilario Silverio, assigned to the 786th Civil Engineering Squadron, adjusts the settings on a new drone at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. The 86th Airlift Wing’s Hercules Innovation Lab aims to grow its reach to different groups and teach squadrons across Ramstein Air Base about 3D printing technologies and coding techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

Date Taken: 05.10.2024
Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE