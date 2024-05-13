Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab [Image 4 of 7]

    Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hilario Silverio, assigned to the 786th Civil Engineering Squadron, adjusts the settings on a new drone at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. The 86th Airlift Wing’s Hercules Innovation Lab aims to grow its reach to different groups and teach squadrons across Ramstein Air Base about 3D printing technologies and coding techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

    This work, Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab

