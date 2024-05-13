U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Fernando Rodriguez stands at the position of attention during a promotion ceremony on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 10, 2024. Rodriguez, a native of North Carolina, is a combat engineer with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 01:07 Photo ID: 8407744 VIRIN: 240510-M-AO923-1114 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.49 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V28 Engineers Execute Urban Breaching Range [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.