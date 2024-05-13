Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V28 Engineers Execute Urban Breaching Range [Image 15 of 19]

    V28 Engineers Execute Urban Breaching Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mason Miller uses a battering ram to gain forceful entry during an urban breaching range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan May 9, 2024. Breaching ranges allow Marines to rehearse techniques that increase their proficiency with operations in urban terrain and enables speed and tempo. Miller, a native of Mississippi, is a rifleman with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 01:07
    Photo ID: 8407741
    VIRIN: 240509-M-AO923-1650
    Resolution: 6224x4149
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, V28 Engineers Execute Urban Breaching Range [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    USMC
    Marines
    v28
    Breaching Range
    Fight Now

