U.S. Marines prepare to detonate a breaching charge during an urban breaching range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 9, 2024. Breaching ranges allow Marines to rehearse techniques that increases their proficiency with operations in urban terrain and enables speed and tempo. The Marines are combat engineers with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 01:07 Photo ID: 8407737 VIRIN: 240509-M-AO923-1198 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.55 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V28 Engineers Execute Urban Breaching Range [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.