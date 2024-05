U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Stephen Deveaux II places a breaching charge on a door during an urban breaching range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 9, 2024. Breaching ranges allow Marines to rehearse techniques that increase their proficiency with operations in urban terrain and enables speed and tempo. Deveaux, a native of Florida, is a combat engineer with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 01:06 Photo ID: 8407733 VIRIN: 240509-M-AO923-1363 Resolution: 5205x3470 Size: 9.03 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V28 Engineers Execute Urban Breaching Range [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.