U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Fernando Rodriguez makes forceful entry with a battering ram into a building during an urban breaching range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 10, 2024. Breaching ranges allow Marines to rehearse techniques that increase their proficiency with operations in urban terrain which enhances tactical speed and tempo. Rodriguez, a native of North Carolina, is a combat engineer with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

Date Taken: 05.10.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 Photo ID: 8407740 V28 Engineers Execute Urban Breaching Range [Image 19 of 19], by LCpl Matthew Morales