V28 Engineers Execute Urban Breaching Range

U.S. Marines gain forceful entry with an explosive charge during an urban breaching range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan May 9, 2024. Breaching ranges allow Marines to rehearse techniques that increase their proficiency with operations in urban terrain and enables speed and tempo. The Marines are combat engineers with 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

