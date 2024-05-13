U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maverick Thatcher, 555th Fighter Squadron electrical and environmental craftsman, prepares equipment at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, in support of exercise Astral Knight 24 May 13, 2024. AK24 demonstrates Agile Combat Employment capabilities by showcasing rapid and skillful maneuvering at and around dispersed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 03:53 Photo ID: 8403010 VIRIN: 240513-F-VJ231-1029 Resolution: 5386x3584 Size: 965.35 KB Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.