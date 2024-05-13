U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maverick Thatcher, 555th Fighter Squadron electrical and environmental craftsman, prepares equipment at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, in support of exercise Astral Knight 24 May 13, 2024. AK24 demonstrates Agile Combat Employment capabilities by showcasing rapid and skillful maneuvering at and around dispersed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 03:53
|Photo ID:
|8403010
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-VJ231-1029
|Resolution:
|5386x3584
|Size:
|965.35 KB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
