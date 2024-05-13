Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron taxi-in at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, during exercise Astral Knight 2024 May 13, 2024. Astral Knight 24 is a bilateral, multinational exercise demonstrating the commitment of U.S. Forces and NATO Allies to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 03:53
|Photo ID:
|8403002
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-VJ231-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|716.42 KB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT