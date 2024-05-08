A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares to land at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, during exercise Astral Knight 2024 May 13, 2024. Exercise Astral Knight is designed to enhance movement, maneuverability, and integration between U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 03:53 Photo ID: 8402991 VIRIN: 240513-F-VJ231-1022 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 495.25 KB Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.