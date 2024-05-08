A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron awaits the arrival of a F-16 Fighting Falcon at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, during exercise Astral Knight 24 May 13, 2024. AK24 is U.S. European Command’s capstone integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of the theater-wide coalition IAMD capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 03:53
|Photo ID:
|8403007
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-VJ231-1026
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|701.96 KB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT