A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron awaits the arrival of a F-16 Fighting Falcon at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, during exercise Astral Knight 24 May 13, 2024. AK24 is U.S. European Command’s capstone integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of the theater-wide coalition IAMD capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 Photo ID: 8403007 Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO 555th Fighter Squadron Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner