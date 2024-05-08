Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555th Fighter Squadron Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 7 of 9]

    555th Fighter Squadron Supports Astral Knight 24

    CâMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron taxis at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, for exercise Astral Knight 24, May 13, 2024. Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 03:53
    Photo ID: 8403008
    VIRIN: 240513-F-VJ231-1027
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 630.99 KB
    Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

