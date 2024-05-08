555th Fighter Squadron Supports Astral Knight 24

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron taxis at Câmpia Turzii, Romania, for exercise Astral Knight 24, May 13, 2024. Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 03:53
|Photo ID:
|8403008
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-VJ231-1027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|630.99 KB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
