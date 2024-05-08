A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron flys over Câmpia Turzii, Romania, during exercise Astral Knight 2024 May 13, 2024. Exercising elements of ACE enables U.S. forces in Europe to operate from locations with varying levels of capacity and support, ensuring Airmen and aircrews are postured to deliver lethal combat power across the spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 03:53 Photo ID: 8403004 VIRIN: 240513-F-VJ231-1025 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 413.25 KB Location: CâMPIA TURZII, RO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 555th Fighter Squadron Supports Astral Knight 24 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.