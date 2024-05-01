U.S. Air Force Capt. Gus Newkirk, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to take off during a routine flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2024. Pilots from the 14th fly often to improve their capabilities and readiness, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 20:28
|Photo ID:
|8386187
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-NU460-1122
|Resolution:
|2909x1935
|Size:
|1018.56 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 14th Fighter Squadron routine flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
