14th Fighter Squadron routine flight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Connor “Boots” Schumacher, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, climbs to the seat of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a routine flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2024. Routine flights prepare pilots for different combat situations and help to develop efficient and lethal Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

