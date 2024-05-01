14th Fighter Squadron routine flight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Gus Newkirk, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to fly an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a routine flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2024. Pilots from the 14th have repeatedly deployed in support of Operations Southern, Northern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, and Enduring Freedom in Southwest Asia, providing air power anywhere and anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

