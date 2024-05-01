Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    14th Fighter Squadron routine flight [Image 3 of 5]

    14th Fighter Squadron routine flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Gus Newkirk, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to fly an F-16 Fighting Falcon for a routine flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2024. Pilots from the 14th have repeatedly deployed in support of Operations Southern, Northern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, and Enduring Freedom in Southwest Asia, providing air power anywhere and anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 20:28
    Photo ID: 8386186
    VIRIN: 240419-F-NU460-1039
    Resolution: 5563x3701
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th Fighter Squadron routine flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    14th Fighter Squadron routine flight
    14th Fighter Squadron routine flight
    14th Fighter Squadron routine flight
    14th Fighter Squadron routine flight
    14th Fighter Squadron routine flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT