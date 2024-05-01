U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel “Irish” Simpson,14th Fighter Squadron pilot, suits up for a routine flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot’s equipment weighs approximately 24 pounds. The equipment provided to pilots improves their mission readiness for combat and survival in the event of a real-world contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 20:28
|Photo ID:
|8386184
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-NU460-1016
|Resolution:
|3119x4688
|Size:
|9.75 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 14th Fighter Squadron routine flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
