    14th Fighter Squadron routine flight [Image 1 of 5]

    14th Fighter Squadron routine flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel “Irish” Simpson,14th Fighter Squadron pilot, suits up for a routine flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot’s equipment weighs approximately 24 pounds. The equipment provided to pilots improves their mission readiness for combat and survival in the event of a real-world contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    This work, 14th Fighter Squadron routine flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Readiness

