U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel “Irish” Simpson,14th Fighter Squadron pilot, suits up for a routine flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot’s equipment includes a survival vest, a helmet and a suit designed to be able to sustain 7 G’s which is necessary to execute arial combative techniques to maintain stability within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 20:28
|Photo ID:
|8386185
|VIRIN:
|240419-F-NU460-1024
|Resolution:
|5255x3496
|Size:
|7.53 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 14th Fighter Squadron routine flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT