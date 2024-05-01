U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel “Irish” Simpson,14th Fighter Squadron pilot, suits up for a routine flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2024. F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot’s equipment includes a survival vest, a helmet and a suit designed to be able to sustain 7 G’s which is necessary to execute arial combative techniques to maintain stability within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 20:28 Photo ID: 8386185 VIRIN: 240419-F-NU460-1024 Resolution: 5255x3496 Size: 7.53 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 14th Fighter Squadron routine flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.