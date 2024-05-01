Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 6 of 6]

    Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Sgt. Timothy Staton places the Kentucky Derby trophy on display at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2024. Six MPs with the 940th were tasked with guarding the Derby trophies at various location around the track throughout the day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    940th Military Police Company
    Kentucky Derby

