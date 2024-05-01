Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby

A MP with the 940th Military Police Company watches over pedestrians crossing Central Ave., into Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers of the Kentucky National Guard augmented Louisville Metro Police Department and Churchill Downs for the increased visitation for Derby week. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)

