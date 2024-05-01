Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 1 of 6]

    Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A MP with the 940th Military Police Company watches over pedestrians crossing Central Ave., into Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers of the Kentucky National Guard augmented Louisville Metro Police Department and Churchill Downs for the increased visitation for Derby week. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)

    This work, Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 6 of 6], by 1SG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    Military Police
    940th Military Police Company
    Kentucky Derby

