A MP with the 940th Military Police Company watches over pedestrians crossing Central Ave., into Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers of the Kentucky National Guard augmented Louisville Metro Police Department and Churchill Downs for the increased visitation for Derby week. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 12:37
|Photo ID:
|8382735
|VIRIN:
|240503-Z-GN092-1019
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 6 of 6], by 1SG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
