Spc. Georgia Napier with the 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment photographs the winning horse of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2024. More than 100 Kentucky Guardsmen supported Derby week with traffic control, security and a Derby Trophy detail. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 12:37
|Photo ID:
|8382743
|VIRIN:
|240504-Z-GN092-1084
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 6 of 6], by 1SG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
