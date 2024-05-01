Spc. Georgia Napier with the 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment photographs the winning horse of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2024. More than 100 Kentucky Guardsmen supported Derby week with traffic control, security and a Derby Trophy detail. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 12:37 Photo ID: 8382743 VIRIN: 240504-Z-GN092-1084 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 3.24 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 6 of 6], by 1SG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.