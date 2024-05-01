Spc. Georgia Napier (left) and Sgt. Caleb Sooter, both with the 133rd Mobile public Affairs Detachment photograph the winner's circle at Churchill Downs prior the running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2024. More than 100 Kentucky Guardsmen supported the historic Derby week with traffic control, security and a trophy detail. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 12:37 Photo ID: 8382745 VIRIN: 240504-Z-GN092-1071 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.36 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 6 of 6], by 1SG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.