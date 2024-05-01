Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 3 of 6]

    Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Sergeants Jonathan Miller (right) and Timothy Staton, both with the 940th Military Police Company stand guard in the winner's circle at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2024. Six MPs of the 940th were tasked with guarding the trophy throughout the day in various locations around the track. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)

    Kentucky National Guard
    National Guard
    military police
    940th Military Police Company
    Kentucky Derby

