Army Sergeants Jonathan Miller (right) and Timothy Staton, both with the 940th Military Police Company stand guard in the winner's circle at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2024. Six MPs of the 940th were tasked with guarding the trophy throughout the day in various locations around the track. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 12:37
|Photo ID:
|8382744
|VIRIN:
|240504-Z-GN092-1077
|Resolution:
|4448x3336
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky National Guard supports 150th Kentucky Derby [Image 6 of 6], by 1SG Scott Raymond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
