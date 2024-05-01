Amphibious combat vehicles attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, drive in formation back to the amphibious landing dock USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) following a waterborne gunnery live-fire training during Exercise Balikatan 24 in Oyster Bay, Philippines, May 4, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 11:38 Photo ID: 8381643 VIRIN: 240503-M-PO838-1491 Resolution: 6015x4012 Size: 8.84 MB Location: OYSTER BAY, PH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: ACVs Debut in the Indo-Pacific [Image 24 of 24], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.