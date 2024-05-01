Balikatan 24: ACVs Debut in the Indo-Pacific

A U.S. Marine assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, directs a Marine to return their amphibious combat vehicle to a consolidation point after a waterborne gunnery live-fire training during Exercise Balikatan 24 in Oyster Bay, Philippines, May 4, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

