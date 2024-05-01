U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an open water transit during Exercise Balikatan 24 in Naval Detachment Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 4, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 11:38 Photo ID: 8381634 VIRIN: 240504-M-HY848-1110 Resolution: 5832x3890 Size: 3.87 MB Location: OYSTER BAY, PH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: ACVs Debut in the Indo-Pacific [Image 24 of 24], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.