    Balikatan 24: ACVs Debut in the Indo-Pacific [Image 21 of 24]

    Balikatan 24: ACVs Debut in the Indo-Pacific

    OYSTER BAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an open water transit to return to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Exercise Balikatan 24 in Naval Detachment Oyster Bay, Palawan, Philippines, May 4, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 11:38
    Photo ID: 8381642
    VIRIN: 240504-M-HY848-1339
    Resolution: 6443x4027
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: OYSTER BAY, PH
    This work, Balikatan 24: ACVs Debut in the Indo-Pacific [Image 24 of 24], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan
    BLT 1/5
    ACV
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

