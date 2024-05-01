Balikatan 24: ACVs Debut in the Indo-Pacific

U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a waterborne gunnery live-fire training with amphibious combat vehicles during Exercise Balikatan 24 in Oyster Bay, Philippines, May 4, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

