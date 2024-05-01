Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: ACVs Debut in the Indo-Pacific [Image 10 of 24]

    Balikatan 24: ACVs Debut in the Indo-Pacific

    OYSTER BAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a waterborne gunnery live-fire training with amphibious combat vehicles during Exercise Balikatan 24 in Oyster Bay, Philippines, May 4, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Balikatan
    BLT 1/5
    ACV
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

