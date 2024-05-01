Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd, Signals Success in Recruitment Drive [Image 6 of 6]

    NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd, Signals Success in Recruitment Drive

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    HONOLULU Apr. 30 2024 – Hiring managers from across the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific region were in attendance to meet and interview with candidates during the job fair held at the Ala Moana Hotel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8380718
    VIRIN: 240405-N-QE566-1001
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 14.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd, Signals Success in Recruitment Drive [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd,Signals Success in Recruitment Drive
    NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd,Signals Success in Recruitment Drive
    NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd,Signals Success in Recruitment Drive
    NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd,Signals Success in Recruitment Drive
    NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd,Signals Success in Recruitment Drive
    NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd, Signals Success in Recruitment Drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd, Signals Success in Recruitment Drive

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT