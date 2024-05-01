HONOLULU Apr. 30 2024 -- Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific held an exclusive job fair at the Ala Moana Hotel in an effort to recruit and hire qualified personnel for open positions within the Pacific region. More than 700 applicants attended in-person with resumes being collected, interviews conducted and on-the-spot tentative job offers handed out at the event.
This work, NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd,Signals Success in Recruitment Drive [Image 6 of 6], by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd, Signals Success in Recruitment Drive
