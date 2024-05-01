NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd, Signals Success in Recruitment Drive

Courtesy Photo | HONOLULU Apr. 30 2024 – Hiring managers from across the Naval Facilities Engineering...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | HONOLULU Apr. 30 2024 – Hiring managers from across the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific region were in attendance to meet and interview with candidates during the job fair held at the Ala Moana Hotel. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific hosted a successful job fair on April 30 in Honolulu, Hawaii, which drew over 1,700 applicants, in an effort to recruit and hire qualified personnel for open positions within the Pacific region.



"I'm thrilled by the tremendous turnout and success the job fair has provided for our NAVFAC Pacific area of responsibility,” said NAVFAC Pacific Acting Vice Commander Capt. Samuel Johnson. “It underscores the importance of manpower in our command's mission, and I'm proud of the dedication and professionalism exhibited by our team. Our civilian workforce plays a vital role in achieving our goals and ensuring the continued success of NAVFAC Pacific’s mission.”



Human Resources representatives from NAVFAC Pacific, NAVFAC Hawaii, NAVFAC Marianas, NAVFAC Northwest, NAVFAC Southwest and NAVFAC Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center were in attendance recruiting a variety of professional disciplines, to include: Engineers, Architects, Biologists, National Environmental Protection Agency Planners, Construction Managers, Financial Analysts, Information Technology Specialist, Contract Specialists, Facilities Maintenance, Transportation Utilities Workers, Engineering Technicians, and Interns.



"It was great to see the phenomenal demonstration of collaboration and unity of effort by our Human Resources Offices and hiring managers across NAVFAC Pacific, Facilities Engineering Commands, and Expeditionary Warfare Center, with great support from Office of Civilian Human Resources Operations Centers,” said NAVFAC Pacific Business Director Roy Agustin. “Their collective recruitment and hiring efforts showcased our NAVFAC mission and exceptional opportunities to applicants here locally and abroad searching for a meaningful career where they too can make a positive difference for themselves, their families and our nation."



The job fair was a NAVFAC exclusive event for the Pacific region, which attracted nearly 700 in-person applicants and received over 1,000 resumes on-line. Additionally, over 450 resumes were received at the event and numerous interviews were conducted onsite. NAVFAC also presented 46 on-the-spot tentative job offers to qualified candidates.



"Our goal for the job fair was to primarily find experienced journeyman and senior level employees to join our NAVFAC team," said NAVFAC Pacific Chief Engineer Marc Wong. "From the Planning, Design and Construction Directorate alone, we handed out a significant number of tentative job offers to architects, structural, mechanical, electrical, and civil engineers to fill positions such as designers, project managers, and construction managers. We are working diligently to review all resumes received to provide an opportunity for more to join our organization. It was amazing to see the local community show up and I can't thank the staff enough for making this great event a success!"



The mission of NAVFAC Pacific is we plan, build and maintain sustainable facilities, expertly delivering utilities, engineering, environmental and acquisition services to our supported commanders. We are the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet within the Indo-Pacific Region.



