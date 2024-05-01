HONOLULU Apr. 30 2024 -- Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific hiring managers conducted on-the-spot interviews with qualified candidates during the NAVFAC Pacific exclusive job fair.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 17:42
|Photo ID:
|8380716
|VIRIN:
|240503-N-QE566-1005
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|660.3 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd,Signals Success in Recruitment Drive [Image 6 of 6], by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd, Signals Success in Recruitment Drive
