HONOLULU Apr. 30 2024 -- Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) representatives and hiring managers discussed the mission and positions they were looking to hire at the NAVFAC Pacific exclusive job fair.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 17:42 Photo ID: 8380714 VIRIN: 240503-N-QE566-1003 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 810.19 KB Location: HONOLULU, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd,Signals Success in Recruitment Drive [Image 6 of 6], by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.