HONOLULU Apr. 30 2024 -- Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific also handed out on-the-spot tentative job offers to qualified candidates at the job fair.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 17:42
|Photo ID:
|8380717
|VIRIN:
|240503-N-QE566-1006
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|916.1 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd,Signals Success in Recruitment Drive [Image 6 of 6], by Krista Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Pacific Job Fair Draws Large Crowd, Signals Success in Recruitment Drive
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT