    U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes compete in the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials

    U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes compete in the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials

    STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2024

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    Sgt. Ellis Coleman battles Spc. Alex Sancho in the 67 kg Greco-Roman Wrestling finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials on April 20 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa. Coleman beat Sancho in the best-of-3 series and will compete in the World Olympic Qualifier.

    Three WCAP Soldier-Athletes win U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, try to qualify for Paris Olympics

