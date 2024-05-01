U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes compete in the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials

Sgt. Ellis Coleman battles Spc. Alex Sancho in the 67 kg Greco-Roman Wrestling finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials on April 20 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa. Coleman beat Sancho in the best-of-3 series and will compete in the World Olympic Qualifier.

Date Taken: 04.20.2024
Location: STATE COLLEGE, PA, US