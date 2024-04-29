Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes compete in the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials [Image 1 of 10]

    U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes compete in the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials

    STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Greco-Roman Wrestling Coach Sgt. 1st Class Spenser Mango, center, was honored as Team USA's Greco-Roman Wrestling Coach of the Year on April 20 during the U.S. Olympic Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center at State College, Pa.

    Three WCAP Soldier-Athletes win U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, try to qualify for Paris Olympics

    Paris2024

