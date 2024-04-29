U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes compete in the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials

U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program Greco-Roman Wrestling Coach Sgt. 1st Class Spenser Mango, center, was honored as Team USA's Greco-Roman Wrestling Coach of the Year on April 20 during the U.S. Olympic Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center at State College, Pa.

