Spc. Kamal Bey of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program puts Aliaksandr Kikinou of the New York Athletic Club to his back during the finals of the 77 kg Greco-Roman Wrestling finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials on April 20 in State College, Pa. Bey swept Kikinou in the best-of-3 series and will compete in the World Olympic Qualifier.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 23:16
|Photo ID:
|8378620
|VIRIN:
|240420-A-QG562-1026
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|STATE COLLEGE, PA, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes compete in the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials [Image 10 of 10], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Three WCAP Soldier-Athletes win U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, try to qualify for Paris Olympics
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT