U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes compete in the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials

Bottom, from left, Spc. Kamal Bey, Sgt. Ellis Coleman and Spc. Dalton Roberts pose with the U.S. Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team after the U.S. Olympic Trials on April 20 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa. At top left is Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.

