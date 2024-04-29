Spc. Dalton Roberts of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program celebrates his best-of-3 series victory over teammate Sgt. Ildar Hafizov in the 60 kg Greco-Roman Wrestling finals at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa. Roberts will now compete in the World Olympic Qualifier to qualify the weight class for Team USA.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 23:16 Photo ID: 8378625 VIRIN: 240420-A-QG562-1030 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.35 MB Location: STATE COLLEGE, PA, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: FOWLERVILLE, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army WCAP Soldier-Athletes compete in the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials [Image 10 of 10], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.