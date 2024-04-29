Curiosity sparks knowledge: Military children engage in mock deployment activities

A family participates in a tug of war at the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 27, 2024. The Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event featured activities and educational displays, providing service members a day to connect with their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Martha Moore)

