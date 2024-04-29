Curiosity sparks knowledge: Military children engage in mock deployment activities

An Airman guides his daughter in a simulated marksmanship activity using a toy gun at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 27, 2024. The activity is part of the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event that allows children to experience and understand various training activities related to military deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Martha Moore)
