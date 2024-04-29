An Airman guides his daughter in a simulated marksmanship activity using a toy gun at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 27, 2024. The activity is part of the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event that allows children to experience and understand various training activities related to military deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Martha Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 15:54 Photo ID: 8377820 VIRIN: 240427-F-XI802-1319 Resolution: 4129x2949 Size: 972.31 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Curiosity sparks knowledge: Military children engage in mock deployment activities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.