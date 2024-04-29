A family explores an educational booth about the 316th Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 27, 2024. The Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event provided learning opportunities about various military units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Martha Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 15:54 Photo ID: 8377818 VIRIN: 240427-F-XI802-1280 Resolution: 6810x4864 Size: 4.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Curiosity sparks knowledge: Military children engage in mock deployment activities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.