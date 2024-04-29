Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curiosity sparks knowledge: Military children engage in mock deployment activities [Image 5 of 7]

    Curiosity sparks knowledge: Military children engage in mock deployment activities

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Martha Moore 

    316th Wing

    A family explores an educational booth about the 316th Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 27, 2024. The Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event provided learning opportunities about various military units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Martha Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8377818
    VIRIN: 240427-F-XI802-1280
    Resolution: 6810x4864
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curiosity sparks knowledge: Military children engage in mock deployment activities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    family
    community
    deployment
    JBA
    KUDOS

