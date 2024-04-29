An Airman plays catch with a child at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 27, 2024. The Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event featured interactive activities and static displays, engaging children of all ages. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Martha Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 15:56 Photo ID: 8377816 VIRIN: 240427-F-XI802-1270 Resolution: 7046x5033 Size: 3.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Curiosity sparks knowledge: Military children engage in mock deployment activities [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.