JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — Children of military personnel gathered at the base theater grounds to gain insight into their parents' deployment preparations during the Kids Understanding Deployment Operations event, April 27.



KUDOS brought together many units from the base, including explosive ordnance disposal, fire emergency services, public health and optometry. Children and their guardians participated in various activities, such as a mock physical test, simulated shooting range and deployment checklist.



“It’s tough but rewarding at the same time when they can come out and see what you actually do,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lorrentis Collazo-Oliver, 2nd Civil Engineering Squadron unit deployment manager.



Deployments can vary depending on the job, mission and family. KUDOS offers bits and pieces of knowledge for children of all ages to digest.



From being a child of a deployed parent to being the deployed parent themselves, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class YN2 Justin Jackson, Office of Naval Intelligence administrative clerk, understands both sides.



“My mom is currently serving," Jackson said. “She’s a colonel. So, I understand when she’s gone. I’m used to moving around, but sometimes, you know, why can’t you just sit in one place instead of traveling? Always have to make new friends every so often. I understand it, and I don’t really want [my son] to go through it at all.”



Children of deployed parents experience the impact of military missions regardless of age. Events like KUDOS provide families with a basic understanding of deployment operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 15:58 Story ID: 470166 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Curiosity sparks knowledge: Military children engage in mock deployment activities, by A1C Martha Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.