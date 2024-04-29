2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2

U.S. Army Spc. Dezarae Parkhurst, from team four, assigned to the 411th Military Police Company, conducts the Skill Level Tasks event during the Best Squad Competition in Camp Casey, May 1, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD conducts the Best Squad Competition to build esprit-de-corps, identify the best squad within the Division to compete at the 8th Army Best Squad competition, and build a fight tonight mentality across the Division. (U.S. Army Photo by KCpl. Mingyu Ju)

