2024 2ID Best Squad Competition

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division conduct the Stress Shoot...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division conduct the Stress Shoot event during the Best Squad Competition in Camp Casey, May 1, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD conducts the Best Squad Competition to build esprit-de-corps, identify the best squad within the Division to compete at the 8th Army Best Squad competition, and build a fight tonight mentality across the Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Elisabeth Tasker) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, Republic of Korea – Eight teams, each with five members, are competing to earn the title of the Best Squad of the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, from April 30 to May 2, 2024.



The week-long competition will assess each squad on technical and tactical proficiency and ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.

Each brigade selects the teams to compete at the division level. "The skills required to compete in the Best Squad Competition are basic Soldier tasks and skills," said Sgt. Maj. Kevin Hastings, noncommissioned Officer in charge of the 2ID Best Squad Competition. "Along with being able to shoot, move, and communicate as a squad."



The competitors were tested individually and collectively to determine whether they had the skills to adapt to and overcome constantly challenging scenarios that tested their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills.



"The key to success is being expert in their craft, understanding the Soldier's task, and working together as a team," said Hastings. "Soldiers might have challenges in a couple of events, but they need to work together to overcome the obstacles and become the best squad in the division."



Each team's preparation required them to compromise their time and understand that being the best is challenging. Some teams had weekly 15-mile or more ruck marches, constant physical training sessions, memorizing several regulations and basic Army knowledge, and identifying their weak spots and strengths.



"We prepared physically, mentally, and intellectually," said Staff Sgt. Daniyel Kim, competitor from team two, assigned to the 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2ID/RUCD. "Early mornings and late nights executing every event of the competition."



However, to be part of the team, each individual had to prepare for the constant challenging events they were executing under stress and extreme fatigue.



"Physically, I needed to ensure I was eating correctly and doing the training events properly," said Sgt. Isaa Acala, competitor from team eight, assigned to the 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2CAB, 2ID/RUCD. "I prepared emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. I know why I'm doing this and how this will help me develop as a Soldier and help my team."



The competition started with gear layout, a graded event that measures their attention to detail. On Day one, the competitors completed the Army Combat Fitness Test and Combat Water Survival Training, which familiarizes Soldiers with deep water in an emergency. The day concluded with day and night land navigation. This core military discipline requires Soldiers to plot points on a grid map and traverse rough terrain and adverse conditions.



Day two started with an early combat run, followed by the obstacle course that tested the Soldiers' strength, endurance, and drive never to quit. After that, the competitors were tested in the Stress Shoot exercise and had the M4 Qualifications and the Skill Level Task.



During the last day of the competition, Day three, the competitors executed the Situational Training Exercise and the knowledge board, which tested their broad knowledge of Army regulations and their confidence.



Some competitors have competed for the title before, which is why they push themselves harder to win.



"I came out here last year, and I got second place, so I want to make sure we excel," said Staff Sgt. Wyatt Lineback, competitor from team one, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division Artillery, 2ID/RUCD. "I have a lot of pride in their work because we trained hard and deserved it for all the time and effort we put into it."



The Best Squad Competition aims to build esprit-de-corps and identify the best squad within the division. The winners will be announced during the upcoming award ceremony. The team will represent the division at the 8th Army Best Squad competition.