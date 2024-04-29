2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2

U.S. Army Pfc. Reilley Horneck, from team two, assigned to the 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts the CBRN portion of the Skill Level Tasks event during the Best Squad Competition in Camp Casey, May 1, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD conducts the Best Squad Competition to build esprit-de-corps, identify the best squad within the Division to compete at the 8th Army Best Squad competition, and build a fight tonight mentality across the Division. (U.S. Army Photo by KCpl. Mingyu Ju)

