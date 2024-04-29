U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniyel Kim, from team two, assigned to the 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts the CBRN portion of the Skill Level Tasks event during the Best Squad Competition in Camp Casey, May 1, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD conducts the Best Squad Competition to build esprit-de-corps, identify the best squad within the Division to compete at the 8th Army Best Squad competition, and build a fight tonight mentality across the Division. (U.S. Army Photo by KCpl. Mingyu Ju)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 22:18
|Photo ID:
|8375773
|VIRIN:
|240501-O-A4449-2006
|Resolution:
|3822x5733
|Size:
|10.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT