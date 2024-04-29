Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2 [Image 15 of 17]

    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniyel Kim, from team two, assigned to the 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conducts the CBRN portion of the Skill Level Tasks event during the Best Squad Competition in Camp Casey, May 1, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD conducts the Best Squad Competition to build esprit-de-corps, identify the best squad within the Division to compete at the 8th Army Best Squad competition, and build a fight tonight mentality across the Division. (U.S. Army Photo by KCpl. Mingyu Ju)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 22:18
    Photo ID: 8375773
    VIRIN: 240501-O-A4449-2006
    Resolution: 3822x5733
    Size: 10.35 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2
    2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Squad
    2ID Best Squad Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT