2024 - 2ID Best Squad Competition - Day 2

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division conduct the Stress Shoot event during the Best Squad Competition in Camp Casey, May 1, 2024. The 2ID/RUCD conducts the Best Squad Competition to build esprit-de-corps, identify the best squad within the Division to compete at the 8th Army Best Squad competition, and build a fight tonight mentality across the Division. (U.S. Army Photo by KCpl. Mingyu Ju)

